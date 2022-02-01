Pritzker’s 2023 budget proposal includes nearly $1 billion in tax relief for Illinois families

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will present his budget for the next fiscal year on Wednesday. The administration says Illinoisans can expect nearly $1 billion in tax relief due to strong revenue projections.

Officials say the governor understands inflation is impacting everyone, and he wants to give Illinoisans some relief.

Deputy Gov. Andy Manar said Monday afternoon that Pritzker hopes to freeze the state’s gas tax at the current 39.2 cents per gallon. Without a freeze in place, you could be paying over 41 cents per gallon by July.

Manar explained Pritzker also hopes to suspend the 1% grocery tax for a year to help lower the cost for food and other necessities. The governor will also propose a property tax rebate of up to $300 for homeowners eligible for a state income tax credit.

“This relief is meaningful,” Manar stressed. “It gets right to the heart of the inflationary pressures and what that means to working families and their pocketbooks.”

The former Democratic state senator noted that the property tax rebate could help taxpayers save $475 million. Meanwhile, the administration estimates the proposed grocery tax holiday could keep $360 million in taxpayer pockets. Manar expects the gas tax freeze to save $135 million for taxpayers.

Keep in mind, this is just what Pritzker is proposing in a nicknamed “Illinois Family Relief Plan.” Lawmakers in both chambers will negotiate parts of the budget with the administration and other stakeholders over the next few months.

“The governor understands that the cost of inflation and what that means on working families is real,” Manar said. “And it’s something that he’s interested in addressing by working with the General Assembly.”

Manar also explained that the administration plans to work with lawmakers to use remaining federal funding from the American Rescue Plan to address COVID costs to state agencies. Some of that funding could also help with the deficit in the state’s unemployment trust fund. Manar said Pritzker has already convened several meetings with business and labor leaders to produce a piece of legislation to solve the trust fund deficit.

Of course, 2022 is an election year and the public’s opinion of state spending will mean more than other years. Manar says Pritzker remains committed to presenting, negotiating, and implementing a balanced budget. In fact, Manar called it a “hallmark” of Pritzker’s time in office since 2019.

Manar emphasized the fact that former Republican governor Bruce Rauner would spend money “on anything under the sun,” whereas Pritzker shows fiscal discipline. Recent actions by the Pritzker administration and state lawmakers have helped the state pay bills in a timely manner and invest in critical programs. In fact, Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s office is now able to pay off bills within a month.

Manar said most people agree that it’s important to invest in K-12 education funding, college affordability, and health care accessibility.

“We can do those things,” Manar said. “We can pay down bills and we can prioritize response to COVID all within a balanced budget scenario.”

Pritzker’s State of the State speech is scheduled for Noon on Wednesday.

