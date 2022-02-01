Heartland Votes
Police investigate 2 deaths at Springfield’s National Cemetery

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the deaths of two men inside the grounds of the Springfield National Cemetery.

An employee found the bodies around 1:30 p.m. on Monday. The cemetery is located near Glenstone and Seminole.

The Springfield Police Department is working with the federal government in the investigation.

“Our investigators stay in contact and communication with the federal agencies and we work in conjunction with them,” Sgt. Christina Flood says. “At this point we’re doing the preliminary investigation. As far as who takes that over, I can’t speak to that right now.”

Police have not released any identification of the two men or how long they had been there.

Joshua Wilson lives in the apartment complex across the street from the cemetery. Wilson says it’s concerning to see something like this happen in his neighborhood.

”Even though I have the military background I still want to feel safe,” Wilson says. “We have the animals. There are three of us living here. We’re capable of defending ourselves but we shouldn’t have to.”

Wilson says because of his military background, he’s more worried about how his roommates and neighbors will react.

“For the ones that didn’t see or hear about death, whereas in the military you’re bound to run into it eventually, it might concern someone who is just an everyday person who wasn’t trained around violence,” Wilson says.

Although there have been break-ins around his apartment complex, Wilson says he’s never heard of something like this in the neighborhood.

“It’s kind of hit or miss in Springfield,” Wilson says. “It’s either quiet or there’s something going on. But you never hear of bodies just popping up like that so it’s a little concerning.”

