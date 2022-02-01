Police: Armed man arrested for trespassing

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A 28-year-old Carbondale man was arrested early Saturday morning, January 28 after someone made a complaint to police.

Carbondale Police were called just before 2 a.m. to the 700 block of North Wall Street in reference to an individual with a handgun inside of a vehicle trespassing.

When they arrived they found Charleton J. Patterson in the vehicle in question.

Patterson was arrested for trespassing and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was transported and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-457-2677.

