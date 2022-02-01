Murray State to celebrate university’s centennial in 2022

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University plans to celebrate the institution’s centennial with several special events, merchandise and fundraising campaigns in 2022.

Special centennial proclamations are also being planned in the city, Calloway County and in Kentucky.

Students, staff and the surrounding communities are asked to participate in the upcoming events.

A list of scheduled events and more information about the university’s 100 year history can be found here.

Murray State opened its doors for higher education after the Murray and Calloway County community gave $117,000 in cash and real estate in 1922 to win a bid for a school in western Kentucky.

In honor of that spirit of community giving and the passage of the the Normal School Enabling Act by the Kentucky General Assembly on March 8, 1922, which paved the way for the university, a special week of giving is being planned for March 6-12.

In the past 100 years, Murray State has grown to 150 academic programs, a campus of nearly 200 buildings on more than 1,700 acres and more than 75,000 alumni worldwide.

In addition to its main campus in Murray, the university has five regional campuses in Ft. Campbell, Henderson, Hopkinsville, Madisonville and Paducah.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.