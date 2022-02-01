Heartland Votes
Legends Apartments discusses safety after recent gunshots at complex

By Noelle Williams
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Legends apartments in Cape Girardeau is responding to a previous incident that left some of their residents worried about their safety. Tuesday they addressed those concerns.

Legends Cape Girardeau Apartments and Cape Girardeau Police Department hosted an open forum at the apartment complex to address concerns, after two men were in a struggle with a rifle in the apartment complex’s parking lot.

“The first year and a half really wasn’t bad but once we kind of got into really December of this year. Things started to get a little, how do I say it? Almost a little sketchy,” one resident said.

The apartment complex has since evicted the suspect and has added private security overnight.

However, one resident, who asked not to share their face or name, said they are considering finding a new place to live.

“That’s kind of a big question is I’m looking into maybe subleasing my apartment for next year and kind of move out of the area,” the resident said.

When asked if the incident was the reason, they said it played a role.

“Well, it’s kind of because of this and some other underlying issues,” the resident continued.

The open forum was held in persona and via Facebook live.

In reply to comments on the video they say they’re teaming up with the PD to install additional cameras.

“I’m not really sure where those are at and if they are going to disclose them. Maybe adding cameras to each of the building so that way they can see and make sure they are functioning properly,” resident said.

A source with the Cape police shared that “Cape PD officers have been providing security on the property during peak problem times and management is working out final plans to have a private security company contracted to the property.”

Although the incident left a bad taste in a lot of mouths, the resident said they are happy to see concern on both sides.

“When you think about it you just got to be aware at all times,” resident said.

We tried to get more information from legends management, but they wouldn’t talk to us.

Overnight security is patrolling the property 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and a direct camera link was installed to reach the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

