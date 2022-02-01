Kentucky governor appoints new emergency management director

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed a new director of the Kentucky Emergency Management agency.

Beginning March 1, Jeremy Slinker will replace the agency’s outgoing director, Michael Dossett.

The governor made the announcement Monday.

Dossett is retiring from the agency after more than 44 years of public service.

Slinker has been in public service for almost 30 years. He’s currently the director of the Ranger Division for Kentucky State Parks.

The governor’s office says he served with Kentucky State Police for 25 years as a trooper and in all supervisory ranks.

