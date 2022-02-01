Heartland Votes
Jefferson Elementary now offers volunteer reading program at school for family members

A volunteer came into the classroom to read to the students at Jefferson Elementary.
A volunteer came into the classroom to read to the students at Jefferson Elementary.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Are you a parent of a student at Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau? If so, you have a new opportunity to help read to the students.

Jefferson Elementary just kicked off a volunteer opportunity to read to children in the classroom.

They have acquired more books in their library and want to let the students know the selection that’s available and introducing parents to be a part of it.

“It’s been a tough couple of years with COVID and the restrictions of having visitors,” Jefferson Elementary Principal Amber Walker said. “Now that we’re able to open it back up a little bit more, we thought what an easy way to get parents into the classroom and connect a little bit.”

Walker said it not only benefits the parents coming in to volunteer in the classrooms, but it also benefits the student as well.

“Anytime you have a student that can hear someone else reading, it just helps with their reading fluency, reading exposure, the joy of reading,” Walker said. “There’s just so many great benefits to this quick little program we’ve implemented.”

To sign up, you can visit the link on your child’s Dojo or call the school to sign up for a 15 min time slot.

