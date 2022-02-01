Gov. Pritzker issues disaster declaration ahead of severe winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster declaration and activated approximately 130 members of the Illinois National Guard ahead of a severe winter storm.

The governor directed the Illinois Emergency Management Agency to coordinate a statewide response, which will include more than 1,800 Illinois Department of Transportation trucks and equipment and Illinois State Police patrols to help stranded motorists.

“I’m authorizing a disaster proclamation for Winter Storm Landon, effective immediately, to support local government disaster response and recovery operations wherever necessary. I want to assure county and local officials and everyone in the path of the storm that my administration will provide resources every step of the way,” said Governor Pritzker. “On the ground, all state assets stand ready to assist. I encourage everyone to do what you can to stay safe: listen to local authorities to stay up to date with the latest conditions in your community and make sure your household has essentials.”

Soldiers and airmen with the Illinois National Guard will be assigned as winter weather platoons with each platoon consisting of approximately 18 soldiers equipped with six High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles and one Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck Wrecker. The Airmen, from the 182nd Airlift Wing, based in Peoria, will also be equipped with six HMMWVs.

If travel is absolutely necessary, Illinoisans should:

Drastically reduce speeds and take it slow, especially when approaching intersections, ramps, bridges and shaded areas that are prone to icing

Make sure your gas tank is full

Keep a cell phone, warm clothes, blankets, food, water, a first-aid kit, washer fluid and an ice scraper in your vehicle. Dial *999 in the Chicago area for assistance in case of emergency

Check the forecast and make sure someone is aware of your route and schedule

Reminder: Using handheld phones while driving is illegal in Illinois, unless it is an emergency

If you are involved in a crash or break down, remain inside your vehicle, which is your safest form of shelter. Exiting your vehicle into live traffic can have fatal consequences

Always wear a seat belt, whether you’re sitting in the front seat or back seat. It’s the law. Never get behind the wheel impaired

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.