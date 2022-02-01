Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Parson declares State of Emergency, activates Mo. National Guard ahead of winter storm

Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-02 on Tuesday, February 1 declaring a State of...
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-02 on Tuesday, February 1 declaring a State of Emergency and activating the Missouri National Guard ahead of a severe winter storm.(KY3)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-02 on Tuesday, February 1 declaring a State of Emergency and activating the Missouri National Guard ahead of a severe winter storm.

“Severe winter weather isn’t something we are strangers to here in the State of Missouri, but we must be prepared for the worst,” Governor Parson said. “By signing this Order, we enable our emergency management professionals to have every tool and resource available to aid Missourians, protect lives, and respond to this winter storm. We encourage all Missourians to be vigilant and take precautions to avoid hazardous road conditions and keep themselves and their families safe.”

The executive order activates the State Emergency Operations Plan, which allows state agencies to help local jurisdictions with emergency preparation and response.

The National Guard was activated to be positioned around the state and help the Missouri State Highway Patrol with stranded motorists if the need arises.

A list of precautionary measures Missourians should take to stay safe during extreme winter weather is below:

  • Follow their local weather forecast for updates, along with news coverage of local conditions and the MoDOT Traveler Information Map
  • Avoid travel if at all possible over the next couple days
  • If travel is necessary, allow extra time, slow down, and increase following distance. Ensure the gas tank is full, dress appropriately for the conditions, and have an emergency kit that contains snacks, water, phone chargers, blankets, flashlights, etc.
  • If stranded, plan for potential response delays. Stay in the vehicle while waiting for help
  • Beware of black ice, particularly on bridges and overpasses as well as other elevated surfaces
  • Regularly check on the elderly and those who may need additional help

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Models are hinting at more snow and sleet accumulating in our northern counties. However, this...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tomorrow, Thurs. due to winter storm
Harvey L. Halloway, 24 of St. Louis, was early Saturday morning for attempting to steal an ATM...
Man arrested for attempting to steal ATM with stolen vehicle
Brandon L. Lundmark was arrested Sunday night after Perry County Sheriff's deputies said they...
Man wanted on warrants arrested after hiding in wooded area
Boyd Lippoldt is facing a murder charge in the death of a man near Dexter, Mo.
Prosecutor to seek death penalty in Stoddard County murder case
The crash occurred at approximately 4:42 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30.
ISP: Fatal crash on Route 3 in Alexander Co. leaves two dead

Latest News

According to the city, a snow emergency is declared when an accumulation of snow and/or ice...
City of Carbondale: move vehicles during winter weather
Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster declaration and activated approximately 130 members of...
Gov. Pritzker issues disaster declaration ahead of severe winter storm
Upcoming wintry precipitation is expected to slightly raise the water level for the Mississippi...
Winter storm could raise water level of Mississippi River
An attorney is seeking the death penalty for a Stoddard County murder case.
Attorney seeks death penalty in Stoddard Co. murder