Gov. Parson declares State of Emergency, activates Mo. National Guard ahead of winter storm

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-02 on Tuesday, February 1 declaring a State of Emergency and activating the Missouri National Guard ahead of a severe winter storm.

“Severe winter weather isn’t something we are strangers to here in the State of Missouri, but we must be prepared for the worst,” Governor Parson said. “By signing this Order, we enable our emergency management professionals to have every tool and resource available to aid Missourians, protect lives, and respond to this winter storm. We encourage all Missourians to be vigilant and take precautions to avoid hazardous road conditions and keep themselves and their families safe.”

The executive order activates the State Emergency Operations Plan, which allows state agencies to help local jurisdictions with emergency preparation and response.

The National Guard was activated to be positioned around the state and help the Missouri State Highway Patrol with stranded motorists if the need arises.

A list of precautionary measures Missourians should take to stay safe during extreme winter weather is below:

Follow their local weather forecast for updates, along with news coverage of local conditions and the MoDOT Traveler Information Map

Avoid travel if at all possible over the next couple days

If travel is necessary, allow extra time, slow down, and increase following distance. Ensure the gas tank is full, dress appropriately for the conditions, and have an emergency kit that contains snacks, water, phone chargers, blankets, flashlights, etc.

If stranded, plan for potential response delays. Stay in the vehicle while waiting for help

Beware of black ice, particularly on bridges and overpasses as well as other elevated surfaces

Regularly check on the elderly and those who may need additional help

This winter storm will likely create extremely hazardous driving conditions for most of the state. For everyone's safety, we advise everyone to stay off of the roads and avoid traveling through the end of the week. https://t.co/FRyI3oyLCP — MoDOT (@MoDOT) February 1, 2022

