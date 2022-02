CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - New free COVID-19 testing will be available from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The testing will be taking place on Feb. 6 and Feb. 20, and then on March 6 and March 20.

It will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Osage Center at 1625 N Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.