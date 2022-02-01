FEMA approves rental assistance rate hike for 6 Ky. counties

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - At the request of the state, the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved an increase in the rental assistance rate for six counties impacted by tornadoes in December 2021.

This is for eligible residents affected by the Dec. 10-11 severe storms and tornadoes in Caldwell, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg and Warren Counties.

With the increase, survivors approved for FEMA temporary housing assistance will be able to get units at 25 percent above fair market rents established by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

According to a release from FEMA, the increase was put into effect because rental properties in the six counties are extremely limited and hundreds of survivors in the disaster area are struggling to find temporary housing close to homes damaged or destroyed by the disaster. A higher rental assistance rate is designed to expand their options.

FEMA applicants seeking or already approved for rental assistance may call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for more information on the increased rates. Or they may visit a Disaster Recovery Center. For a current list of locations, visit fema.gov/drc.

Survivors who have not yet applied for federal disaster assistance have until the deadline of Friday, Feb. 11.

