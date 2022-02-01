Dangerous travel expected as a winter storm moves into the Heartland Wednesday and Thursday

Scattered rain will become more widespread heavier rain late tonight into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Freezing temperatures will start to push into northwestern parts of the Heartland through the morning hours, changing rain to freezing rain. Colder air will continue to push south and east through the day on Wednesday. As temperatures fall below freezing, slick spots will form on roadways. Most of Kentucky, Tennessee and the Bootheel will spend the day above freezing and will see mainly rain until the evening hours. Wednesday night into Thursday the heavier precipitation will move into the Heartland. More snow and sleet expected in the northern half of the Heartland, with higher freezing rain totals in the southeastern parts of the area. Dangerous travel expected for much of the area through the day Thursday. The heaviest precipitation will move out of the Heartland Thursday evening.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.