Cobden library to reopen nearly 2 years after it closed due to pandemic

The Cobden library is set to reopen on February 7.
The Cobden library is set to reopen on February 7.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - One Heartland library is opening their doors back up after nearly two years of being closed due to the pandemic.

The Stinson Memorial Public Library District’s Cobden/Alto Pass branch is reopening their doors on February 7 with COVID-19 supplies available, such as masks and hand sanitizer.

We talked with the library director, Sarah Watkins, who said they’ve been hesitant in reopening but feel they can accommodate the patrons now with any health and safety concerns.

“There has been, really just people so ready for Cobden to reopen and that’s been an interest that has been expressed to me in the time I’ve been here,” Watkins said. “I thought it was really important that we prioritize opening up the Cobden branch safely and then being able to accommodate the patrons up there and making it a little easier for them to have access.”

People have expressed interest in the reopening of the Cobden library location.

“We have had such good feedback when we released the news that we would be opening. It’s just been very exciting throughout the holiday season. People are just ready to get back into Cobden and the great part is, it is a smaller branch but it offers more of an eclectic collection so we can offer more resources and then if we don’t have something up there, what’s great about us being a library is, we can find it so we can get it for you,” she continued.

They plan on having an open house from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on February 7 when they open.

Their hours are Monday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., closed on Wednesdays, Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

