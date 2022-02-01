City of Carbondale: move vehicles during winter weather

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale reminded drivers to move their vehicles during winter weather.

They say residents should make arrangements to move their vehicles to a driveway, garage or side street. This will prevent the vehicle from being towed or blocked in by the compacted piles of snow.

According to the city, a snow emergency is declared when an accumulation of snow and/or ice exceeds 2 inches.

Permanent signs are posted on the streets that are designated as Emergency Snow Routes. These streets are given primary attention during snow, sleet and ice removal.

