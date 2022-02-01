City of Carbondale: move vehicles during winter weather

Heartland Votes
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale reminded drivers to move their vehicles during winter weather.

They say residents should make arrangements to move their vehicles to a driveway, garage or side street. This will prevent the vehicle from being towed or blocked in by the compacted piles of snow.

According to the city, a snow emergency is declared when an accumulation of snow and/or ice exceeds 2 inches.

Permanent signs are posted on the streets that are designated as Emergency Snow Routes. These streets are given primary attention during snow, sleet and ice removal.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

