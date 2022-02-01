Cape Girardeau road crews, tow truck drivers prepare for winter storm

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With a winter storm on the way, road crews and tow truck drivers in Cape Girardeau anticipate their crews to be tied up the next few days.

“The major thing we’re doing now is just trying to watch the forecast and get some sense of the timing and what to expect,” said Cape Girardeau Public Works Director Stan Polovick.

He said with the amount of rain coming in front of the cold weather, they are holding off on pre-treating the roads.

“We will have the crews ready and the trucks and everything set up so as soon as it starts turning to the freezing precipitation, then we can get out and start putting salt on the streets,” Polovick explained.

Mark Carnell, owner of Carnell’s Garage and Wrecker in Cape Girardeau, said his drivers spent the last couple of days making sure equipment is working and ready for the winter storm.

“Topping off our fluids, winterizing the fuel and trying to get everything where it won’t freeze up,” said Carnell.

He said he expects calls to increase when the storm hits.

“We have to put everybody on a list, and we just go down the list and try to do the best we can with what we’ve got to work with,” he said.

Stan Polovick said the city will be doing more than treating roads, if needed.

“We’re hoping we don’t start losing power and those kinds of things, but if there’s tree limbs down, call us. We may not get there right away, but at least we’ll know about it. Hopefully, we won’t be fighting too much damage from the ice but if we do, we’ll deal with that,” said Polovick.

Carnell’s Garage and Wrecker said they will have plenty of tow truck drivers geared up and ready to go Wednesday and Thursday evening.

