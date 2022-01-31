Woman hit, killed by truck on Hwy. 93 in Lyon Co., Ky.

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman was hit and killed by a truck in western Kentucky on Monday morning, January 31.

According to Kentucky State Police, they received a call around 7 a.m. from a motorist who reported they saw what appeared to be a body lying in a field near the road in the 15000 block of KY Highway 93.

When troopers and investigators responded to the scene, a man also arrived and told them that he may have been the one to hit the woman.

He reported that he heard police were in the area working a fatality and he returned to the scene.

Troopers say their initial investigation shows Katie Coulstring, 29, of Cadiz, was walking north on Highway 93 when Lynn Ballard, 58, of Eddyville, hit her with his pickup while he was going north on Highway 93.

Coulstring was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lyon County coroner.

The investigation is ongoing by KSP Post 1. They were assisted on scene by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Lyon County EMS, Lyon County coroner and the State Highway Department.

