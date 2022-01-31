Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Woman hit, killed by truck on Hwy. 93 in Lyon Co., Ky.

A woman was hit and killed by a truck in western Kentucky on Monday morning, January 31.
A woman was hit and killed by a truck in western Kentucky on Monday morning, January 31.(WDBJ)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman was hit and killed by a truck in western Kentucky on Monday morning, January 31.

According to Kentucky State Police, they received a call around 7 a.m. from a motorist who reported they saw what appeared to be a body lying in a field near the road in the 15000 block of KY Highway 93.

When troopers and investigators responded to the scene, a man also arrived and told them that he may have been the one to hit the woman.

He reported that he heard police were in the area working a fatality and he returned to the scene.

Troopers say their initial investigation shows Katie Coulstring, 29, of Cadiz, was walking north on Highway 93 when Lynn Ballard, 58, of Eddyville, hit her with his pickup while he was going north on Highway 93.

Coulstring was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lyon County coroner.

The investigation is ongoing by KSP Post 1. They were assisted on scene by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Lyon County EMS, Lyon County coroner and the State Highway Department.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred at approximately 4:42 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30.
ISP: Fatal crash on Route 3 in Alexander Co. leaves two dead
Most of the Heartland is under a Winter Storm Watch.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Wed.-Thurs. due to winter storm
Though for several days Burkett was in stable condition and appeared to be improving, he...
Iron County Sheriff hospitalized, in critical condition following COVID diagnosis and double lung pneumonia
Chad Carswell needs a kidney transplant, but he says he would rather die than get the COVID...
Man ‘willing to die’ rather than get COVID vaccine for transplant
Michael Filsinger is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $15,000 surety bond.
Former Mo. deputy accused of stealing prescription medicine while claiming to be following up on police reports

Latest News

Don Kauerauf was confirmed as director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services...
Gov. Parson responds to criticism over new DHSS director’s confirmation
A St. Louis man is accused of helping steal an ATM from a Cape Girardeau bank.
St. Louis man accused of helping steal Cape Girardeau ATM
A dedication ceremony was held for the Cape Girardeau City Hall.
Dedication ceremony for new Cape Girardeau City Hall
The current COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky as of Friday, Jan. 28.
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update