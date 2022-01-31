Winter storm expected to impact the Heartland Wednesday and Thursday

Enjoy the calmer weather today, because models are trending icier for the middle of the week. Today will be dry and mild for much of the Heartland and tonight will be quiet too. Lows tonight will actually stay above freezing across most of the area, with lows in the 30s. Increasing clouds expected through Tuesday, with some light rain showers possible. More moisture moves into the area Tuesday night in Wednesday, at times heavy rain possible. Our far northern counties could see a change over to freezing rain by Wednesday morning. Wednesday will bring rain to our southern counties, and wintry precipitation (likely freezing rain) pushing in from the north. The most impactful time of winter precipitation will be Wednesday night and Thursday. Freezing rain, sleet and snow are all possible through the day and significant icing is possible.

