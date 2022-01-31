Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Winter storm expected to impact the Heartland Wednesday and Thursday

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Enjoy the calmer weather today, because models are trending icier for the middle of the week. Today will be dry and mild for much of the Heartland and tonight will be quiet too. Lows tonight will actually stay above freezing across most of the area, with lows in the 30s. Increasing clouds expected through Tuesday, with some light rain showers possible. More moisture moves into the area Tuesday night in Wednesday, at times heavy rain possible. Our far northern counties could see a change over to freezing rain by Wednesday morning. Wednesday will bring rain to our southern counties, and wintry precipitation (likely freezing rain) pushing in from the north. The most impactful time of winter precipitation will be Wednesday night and Thursday. Freezing rain, sleet and snow are all possible through the day and significant icing is possible.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred at approximately 4:42 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30.
ISP: Fatal crash on Route 3 in Alexander Co. leaves two dead
Though for several days Burkett was in stable condition and appeared to be improving, he...
Iron County Sheriff hospitalized, in critical condition following COVID diagnosis and double lung pneumonia
Chad Carswell needs a kidney transplant, but he says he would rather die than get the COVID...
Man ‘willing to die’ rather than get COVID vaccine for transplant
Michael Filsinger is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $15,000 surety bond.
Former Mo. deputy accused of stealing prescription medicine while claiming to be following up on police reports
Sheriff’s office investigators say a BMW driven by a 17-year-old male was speeding when the...
Teen suspected of causing car crash that killed 6

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 1/31.
First Alert noon forecast 1/31
A beautiful sunset on Lake of Egypt in Williamson County, Illinois.
Nicest Day Of The Week!
First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 1/31
First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 1/31
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 1/30/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 1/30/22