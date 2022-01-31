Warmer tomorrow before a winter storm later this week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We will enjoy above average temperatures for the next 36 hours or so before a strong cold front moves through the area on Wednesday. For this evening we will see temperatures remain above freezing as readings slowly fall into the 40s. Lows by morning will be in the middle tp upper 30s.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. It will be very mild with highs reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A strong cold front will move through the area on Wednesday with rain continuing. This will likely cause freezing rain and sleet to develop across much of the area Wednesday night. Thursday will be cloudy and cold with freezing rain sleet and snow. Because of the anticipated travel issues, a First Alert Action Day has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday.

