Three arrested in Hollister standoff involving SWAT officers, two wanted for felonies

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities arrested three people Sunday morning in Hollister after an hours-long standoff involving SWAT officers and at least two men wanted for felonies.

Police surrounded a home overnight Saturday into Sunday morning in search of two men. An hours-long standoff developed in the 100 block of Lynne Circle.

Investigators say police saw the two men commit a felony Saturday night. The men took off on foot and hid inside of the home. Police say they barricaded themselves inside the home and began pointing weapons at the officers. SWAT officers quickly surrounded the home, working to negotiate the men out of the home.

Neighbors were asked to leave their homes while police surrounded the area. They were not allowed to return home until 9:30 Sunday morning.

“Not a single one of us had actual shoes on, like flip-flops and house shoes,” said neighbor Dakota Parker. “I could hear everything that had been going on. For the past two nights, around 10 o’clock, a man had been yelling at a woman over there.“

“My girlfriend called and said the trailer behind us was swarmed with cops. They had knocked on our door and told her and the boys that they needed to leave for their safety purposes,” said neighbor Brad Parker.

Police in Hollister received assistance from the Taney County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Police Department.

No major injuries have been reported in the standoff. Formal charges are pending, but no names have been released in the investigation.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

