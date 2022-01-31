Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Sole survivor says others tried to cling to capsized vessel

In this image from video, Colombian national Juan Esteban Montoya Caicedo pauses as he speaks...
In this image from video, Colombian national Juan Esteban Montoya Caicedo pauses as he speaks at a news conference, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Fort Pierce, Fla. Montoya Caicedo was the sole survivor of a capsized boat found near Florida's coast and says at least 15 other migrants tried to cling to the vessel after it overturned, but ultimately couldn't hold on.(AP Photo/Cody Jackson)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — The sole survivor of a capsized boat found near Florida’s coast says at least 15 other migrants tried to cling to the vessel after it overturned, but ultimately couldn’t hold on.

Colombian national Juan Esteban Montoya Caicedo told a Spanish-language news conference Monday that there were also Dominicans, Haitians, Bahamians and Jamaicans among the group of 40 that set out for Florida from Bimini in the Bahamas on Jan. 22.

His sister also was on the trip, but died in the waters.

He spent two days in the waters holding on to the 25-foot boat before he was rescued last week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred at approximately 4:42 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30.
ISP: Fatal crash on Route 3 in Alexander Co. leaves two dead
Most of the Heartland is under a Winter Storm Watch.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Wed.-Thurs. due to winter storm
Though for several days Burkett was in stable condition and appeared to be improving, he...
Iron County Sheriff hospitalized, in critical condition following COVID diagnosis and double lung pneumonia
Chad Carswell needs a kidney transplant, but he says he would rather die than get the COVID...
Man ‘willing to die’ rather than get COVID vaccine for transplant
Michael Filsinger is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $15,000 surety bond.
Former Mo. deputy accused of stealing prescription medicine while claiming to be following up on police reports

Latest News

FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the...
Austin to governors: Guard troops must get COVID-19 vaccine
The Cobden library is set to reopen on February 7.
Cobden library to reopen nearly 2 years after it closed due to pandemic
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
Homes, businesses, churches, city and county government offices/buildings were significantly...
FEMA approves rental assistance rate hike for 6 Ky. counties
Connecticut woman found dead after Bumble date