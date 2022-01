CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University’s baseball hitting clinics will begin on Monday, February 7.

The clinics will run every Monday throughout the 2022 season at the Capaha Field indoor facility.

According to SEMO, the youth session will be 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the high school session will be 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

