Partly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Patchy frost is possible in a few locations. Today will the nicest day of the week with high temperatures reaching the mid 40s north to low 50s south. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies will be in the forecast for today. Enjoy it! As a warm front moves in tomorrow, temperatures will boost even higher in the mid to upper 50s. Chances of rain will increase during the afternoon and evening hours.

We are continuing to watch where a cold front will set up along with a low pressure that will merge with it heading into Wednesday and Thursday. Cold air from the north and added moisture from the south will provide chances for snow and sleet north with sleet and freezing rain possible south. It is too early to determine exact amounts, but the trend is concerning for potential icing issues and hazardous travel especially Wednesday evening and all of Thursday. With temperatures anticipated to be below freezing on Friday, road impacts could linger into the end of the week.

-Lisa

