Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Nicest Day Of The Week!

Temperatures stay warm through tomorrow...
A beautiful sunset on Lake of Egypt in Williamson County, Illinois.
A beautiful sunset on Lake of Egypt in Williamson County, Illinois.(Source: cNews/Bruce Griffith)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Partly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Patchy frost is possible in a few locations. Today will the nicest day of the week with high temperatures reaching the mid 40s north to low 50s south. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies will be in the forecast for today. Enjoy it! As a warm front moves in tomorrow, temperatures will boost even higher in the mid to upper 50s. Chances of rain will increase during the afternoon and evening hours.

We are continuing to watch where a cold front will set up along with a low pressure that will merge with it heading into Wednesday and Thursday. Cold air from the north and added moisture from the south will provide chances for snow and sleet north with sleet and freezing rain possible south. It is too early to determine exact amounts, but the trend is concerning for potential icing issues and hazardous travel especially Wednesday evening and all of Thursday. With temperatures anticipated to be below freezing on Friday, road impacts could linger into the end of the week.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred at approximately 4:42 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30.
ISP: Fatal crash on Route 3 in Alexander Co. leaves two dead
Though for several days Burkett was in stable condition and appeared to be improving, he...
Iron County Sheriff hospitalized, in critical condition following COVID diagnosis and double lung pneumonia
Chad Carswell needs a kidney transplant, but he says he would rather die than get the COVID...
Man ‘willing to die’ rather than get COVID vaccine for transplant
Michael Filsinger is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $15,000 surety bond.
Former Mo. deputy accused of stealing prescription medicine while claiming to be following up on police reports
Sheriff’s office investigators say a BMW driven by a 17-year-old male was speeding when the...
Teen suspected of causing car crash that killed 6

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 1/30/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 1/30/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 1/30/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 1/30/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Evening
Cold and dry today, wet and possibly icy this week.
First Alert: Wet and potentially icy this week