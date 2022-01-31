Heartland Votes
Man wanted on warrants arrested after hiding in wooded area

Brandon L. Lundmark was arrested Sunday night after Perry County Sheriff's deputies said they...
Brandon L. Lundmark was arrested Sunday night after Perry County Sheriff's deputies said they tried to serve outstanding warrants earlier in the day.(Source: Perry County Sheriff's Department)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 29-year-old man wanted by the Perry County Sheriff’s Department on multiple warrants is now in custody.

Brandon L. Lundmark was arrested at approximately 10:46 p.m. on Sunday, January 30 at a home located at 6730 Highway O.

According to the sheriff’s department, Lundmark was found hiding in a bedroom in the home.

An ambulance transported him to an area hospital.

The sheriff’s office said he was treated for injuries he received when he was hiding from deputies in a wooded area earlier in the day.

After medical treatment, Lundmark was booked into the Perry County Jail.

Lundmark was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and probation and parole warrants for stealing a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and two counts possession of a controlled substance.

Deputies tried to serve Lundmark outstanding warrants, but said he ran away.

The sheriff’s department sent out electronic messages through Nixle to alert the public they were actively searching for Ludmark in the Highway O area near Perry County Road 616.

An alert was sent out at 11:18 p.m. reporting Ludmark was in custody.

