Heartland Votes
Man arrested for attempting to steal ATM with stolen vehicle

Harvey L. Halloway, 24 of St. Louis, was early Saturday morning for attempting to steal an ATM from a bank parking lot in Cape Girardeau.(Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old St. Louis man was arrested in Cape Girardeau after police interrupted the theft of an ATM early Saturday morning, January 29.

Harvey L. Halloway was charged with felony stealing, felony property damage, felony resisting arrest, felony tampering and possession of a controlled substance.

He was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on $15,000 cash or surety bond.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, Halloway was arrested after he and other suspects attempted to rip an ATM from a bank parking lot at 2:35 a.m. in the area of Independence and South Broadview Streets.

Police said the suspects were using a stolen truck to remove the ATM.

Officers were on patrol nearby and responded immediately after the alarm went off at the bank.

When the officers arrived the suspects took off in the stolen truck.

Police said the suspects traveled through several area streets for several minutes in their efforts to avoid officers.

During the chase, the stolen truck hit a curb and lost a wheel.

The suspects took off running.

Officers said they were able to take Halloway into custody before he could run off.

Halloway was not hurt in the crash.

Police have not given a description of the other suspects.

Cape Girardeau Police credit proactive midnight patrols in disrupting what they call a ‘large scale theft.’

