CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Starting on Monday, Jan. 31, KY 1371 will be closed at mile point 1.4.

The location will close following the morning school bus run, approximately at 8:30 a.m.

They will be replacing a culvert that carries a branch of Guess Creek.

The roadway is expected to reopen on the afternoon of Feb. 11.

