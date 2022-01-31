Heartland Votes
Hundreds come out for boutique event in Cape Girardeau

Women are shopping and looking around at all the items the boutique companies have to offer at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds came out to the Sale Boutique Bash at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau today and were ready to shop.

People packed the room where more than a dozen boutique vendors from southeast Missouri came out to provide some good deals on fashionable items.

We talked with boutique company who said this is a great way to support the local businesses.

“Women are tired of being at home. They’re tired of being with their kids, tired of being with their husbands, they’re tired of being at home, especially if they work at home,” Lex Boutique’s Lexie Holder said. “This is a great way for women to get out, for women to support women, to have a good girls day and just have fun and shop. Everybody loves to shop.”

Holder said there are some good sales and a lot of fun at this event as well.

“We say it’s kind of like Black Friday but for boutique owners,” Holder said. “So it’s busy, there’s a lot going on, but it’s fun. It’s so much fun. It’s community over competition, all of us boutique owners get together and we throw just a fabulous event.”

This is the 5th year for the event.

