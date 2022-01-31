Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Graves Co. Office of Emergency Management gives update on debris removal

A look at the debris removal progress in Mayfield, Ky.
A look at the debris removal progress in Mayfield, Ky.(Graves County Office of Emergency Management/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Office of Emergency Management gave an update on tornado debris removal.

On Monday, January 31, the office said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District has now removed more than 250,000 cubic yards of debris from the right of way in Mayfield and surrounding areas in the county.

The office posted progress photos on its Facebook page.

Mayfield-Graves County Debris Removal UPDATE The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District has now removed more...

Posted by Graves County Office of Emergency Management on Monday, January 31, 2022

You can see more on the Kentucky tornado emergency response on the Corps. of Engineers website.

Residents are encouraged to continue taking their debris to the right of way for collection.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred at approximately 4:42 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30.
ISP: Fatal crash on Route 3 in Alexander Co. leaves two dead
Though for several days Burkett was in stable condition and appeared to be improving, he...
Iron County Sheriff hospitalized, in critical condition following COVID diagnosis and double lung pneumonia
Chad Carswell needs a kidney transplant, but he says he would rather die than get the COVID...
Man ‘willing to die’ rather than get COVID vaccine for transplant
Michael Filsinger is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $15,000 surety bond.
Former Mo. deputy accused of stealing prescription medicine while claiming to be following up on police reports
Sheriff’s office investigators say a BMW driven by a 17-year-old male was speeding when the...
Teen suspected of causing car crash that killed 6

Latest News

Officers said Judith E. Clouse, 75, was last seen at Bank Midwest on Shawnee Mission Dr. around...
Endangered Silver Advisory issued for Kansas City woman with dementia
The Cape Girardeau City Council now meet in the new council chambers at the renovated Common...
Cape Girardeau’s city hall to be dedicated
State police say a man shot at Frankfort police, who then returned fire.
State police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting at tornado relief distribution center in Mayfield
Financial assistance is available for students and families through the Mayfield Independent...
Financial assistance available for Mayfield students, families through relief fund