Graves Co. Office of Emergency Management gives update on debris removal
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Office of Emergency Management gave an update on tornado debris removal.
On Monday, January 31, the office said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District has now removed more than 250,000 cubic yards of debris from the right of way in Mayfield and surrounding areas in the county.
The office posted progress photos on its Facebook page.
You can see more on the Kentucky tornado emergency response on the Corps. of Engineers website.
Residents are encouraged to continue taking their debris to the right of way for collection.
