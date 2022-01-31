Gov. Parson responds to criticism over new DHSS director’s confirmation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson responded to criticism surrounding his confirmation of Don Kauerauf as director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Kauerauf’s confirmation hearing was held before the Missouri Senate on Monday, January 31.

In a statement on Monday. the governor said, “To set the record straight, Don is strongly pro-life and anti-abortion and against government mandating mask wearing and COVID-19 vaccinations. Those were his views and beliefs when I appointed him, and they remain today.”

You can see the governor’s full statement below:

“Back in July, after months of careful vetting and interviews, we selected Don to lead DHSS because he was the best qualified candidate for the job. He is an experienced public health professional with a disciplined moral compass that is guided by our Missouri principles: Christian values, family values, and love for this nation.

“During Don’s six months leading DHSS, he has shown nothing but dignified public service to the people of Missouri, and during this same period, Missouri has always resisted COVID-19 mandates, prevented federal government overreach, and fought COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

“Don has helped lead our state through this final chapter of the COVID-19 pandemic and has respected Missourians’ constitutional rights every step of the way. During these past 22 months, my administration has never wavered in our opposition to COVID-19 mandates and will always stand for Missourians’ rights and freedoms, and Don is no exception.

“It’s concerning to see certain Missouri officials grandstanding for purely political reasons and fueling fears without any regard for the truth. I implore Missouri Senators to assess the qualities of the person, not let themselves fall victim to misinformation repeated on social media.

“If Senators or Missourians alike have any questions regarding why Don is the right choice to continue leading DHSS, my office is ready and available to address any concerns.”

An anti-vaccination rally was held at the Capitol rotunda during the confirmation hearing.

The group claimed Kauerauf wants 100 percent vaccination in Missouri, and they opposed a forced vaccination policy.

