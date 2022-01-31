Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update at 3pm

The current COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky as of Friday, Jan. 28.
The current COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky as of Friday, Jan. 28.(Kentucky Dept. for Public Health)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Monday, January 31.

He’s expected to give the latest information on the coronavirus in Kentucky, including the omicron variant and vaccination statistics.

The briefing will be at 3 p.m. in the Capitol.

COVID-19 in Kentucky

As of Friday, Jan. 28, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 15,822 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 additional deaths.

The current positivity rate is 30.50 percent.

On Friday, the department reported 2,453 Kentuckians were hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 446 were in the ICU and 254 were on ventilators.

