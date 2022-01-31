First Alert: Nicest day of the week; tracking mid-week winter storm

(KFVS) - The start of the work-week is looking very nice, but not so nice by the middle of the week.

Patchy frost is possible in some locations this morning.

Wake-up temperatures are in the 20s.

Today will be the nicest day of the week, with afternoon highs in the mid 40s north to the low 50s south.

Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

A warm front will move into the Heartland Tuesday, which will boost afternoon highs into the mid to upper 50s.

Rain chances will increase during the afternoon and evening hours.

There are still uncertainties about a winter storm moving through the Heartland on Wednesday and Thursday.

We are continuing to watch where a cold front will set up when it merges with a low pressure.

Cold air from the north and added moisture from the south create chances for snow and sleet north, with sleet and freezing rain possible south.

It is too early to determine exact amounts, but there is a concern for potential icing issues and hazardous travel, especially Wednesday evening and all of Thursday.

Winter storm watches have already been issued for several counties in southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois.

Possible below freezing temperatures on Friday could also impact road conditions into the end of the week.

