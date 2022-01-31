Heartland Votes
Financial assistance available for Mayfield students, families through relief fund

Financial assistance is available for students and families through the Mayfield Independent...
Financial assistance is available for students and families through the Mayfield Independent Schools Tornado Relief Fund. (Source: stock image/Pexels)(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Financial assistance is available for students and families through the Mayfield Independent Schools Tornado Relief Fund.

Families of Mayfield Independent students who were affected by the December 10 tornado are encouraged to apply.

Applications are available online or at the Mayfield Board of Education office at 914 E. College Street. Completed applications must be returned to the Board of Education.

For more information, you can contact the Mayfield FACE Center, which services Mayfield Elementary School, at 270-247-0313, or the Mayfield Youth Services Center, serving Mayfield High School and Mayfield Middle School, at 270-247-7521.

Financial contributions to the Mayfield Independent Schools Tornado Relief Fund will directly benefit Mayfield students and their families.

The funds are helping with housing, transportation, repairs and many other necessities that can not wait.

