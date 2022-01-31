Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Endangered Silver Advisory issued for Kansas City woman with dementia

Officers said Judith E. Clouse, 75, was last seen at Bank Midwest on Shawnee Mission Dr. around...
Officers said Judith E. Clouse, 75, was last seen at Bank Midwest on Shawnee Mission Dr. around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 29.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Endangered Silver Advisory was issued for a missing woman with dementia.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Kansas City Police Department issued the advisory for Judith E. Clouse, 75.

She is described as 5-feet, 4-inches tall and 200 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

She may be driving a blue Chevrolet Malibu.

Officers said she was last seen at Bank Midwest, 4600 Shawnee Mission Dr., around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 29. She was last seen withdrawing money from her bank, accompanied by an unknown woman, and has not been heard from since.

According to the advisory, Clouse is also without her necessary medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately or the Kansas City PD at 816-234-5136.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred at approximately 4:42 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30.
ISP: Fatal crash on Route 3 in Alexander Co. leaves two dead
Though for several days Burkett was in stable condition and appeared to be improving, he...
Iron County Sheriff hospitalized, in critical condition following COVID diagnosis and double lung pneumonia
Chad Carswell needs a kidney transplant, but he says he would rather die than get the COVID...
Man ‘willing to die’ rather than get COVID vaccine for transplant
Michael Filsinger is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $15,000 surety bond.
Former Mo. deputy accused of stealing prescription medicine while claiming to be following up on police reports
Sheriff’s office investigators say a BMW driven by a 17-year-old male was speeding when the...
Teen suspected of causing car crash that killed 6

Latest News

A look at the debris removal progress in Mayfield, Ky.
Graves Co. Office of Emergency Management gives update on debris removal
The Cape Girardeau City Council now meet in the new council chambers at the renovated Common...
Cape Girardeau’s city hall to be dedicated
State police say a man shot at Frankfort police, who then returned fire.
State police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting at tornado relief distribution center in Mayfield
Financial assistance is available for students and families through the Mayfield Independent...
Financial assistance available for Mayfield students, families through relief fund