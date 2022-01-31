Endangered Silver Advisory issued for Kansas City woman with dementia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Endangered Silver Advisory was issued for a missing woman with dementia.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Kansas City Police Department issued the advisory for Judith E. Clouse, 75.

She is described as 5-feet, 4-inches tall and 200 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

She may be driving a blue Chevrolet Malibu.

Officers said she was last seen at Bank Midwest, 4600 Shawnee Mission Dr., around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 29. She was last seen withdrawing money from her bank, accompanied by an unknown woman, and has not been heard from since.

According to the advisory, Clouse is also without her necessary medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately or the Kansas City PD at 816-234-5136.

