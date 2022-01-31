Crews work on 25th Habitat for Humanity house in Herrin area

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Habitat for Humanity is working on its 25th house in the Herrin area.

Bill Brandstetter, public relations chair for Habitat for Humanity, said they partnered with John A. Logan College for the project.

On Monday, January 31, the group worked with the City of Herrin to put in the water and sewer lines to the house.

They hope to have the new residents moved in by early spring.

The partnership helps the city turn run-down properties into beautiful homes again, which in turn helps community members.

“Well, I think just by nature the city that we are, trying to work with different groups, so forth, to help make it a better community for everyone. And Habitat’s certainly been a great partner in a number of homes they’ve provided through the years and we look forward to a long relationship with them,” said Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini.

In the past, the group was able to build two houses a year; however, due COVID-19, things slowed down so they’re getting about one house finished per year.

