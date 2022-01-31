Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau’s city hall to be dedicated

The Cape Girardeau City Council now meet in the new council chambers at the renovated Common...
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - City leaders will celebrate city hall’s return to the Common Pleas Courthouse on Monday, January 31.

A dedication ceremony will be at 3 p.m.

Following remarks from Mayor Bob Fox, former City Manager Scott Meyer, Anna Kangas and Phil Penzel, participants will get to tour the new offices.

The new building actually preserved two historic buildings downtown: the Common Pleas Courthouse and the old Carnegie Library.

The $12 million project, first announced back in 2019, helped save the 168-year-old courthouse.

