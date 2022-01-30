Heartland Votes
Advertisement

ISP: Fatal crash on Route 3 in Alexander Co. leaves two dead

The crash occurred at approximately 4:42 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30.
The crash occurred at approximately 4:42 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30.(KWQC)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating a fatal crash that left at least two people dead in Alexander County.

According to the ISP, the crash occurred at approximately 4:42 a.m.

ISP’s preliminary investigation revealed that an orange Ford F650 Box Truck was traveling northbound on Route 3 between Highway 127 and Miller City Road, while another vehicle was traveling southbound at the same location.

The orange Ford then crossed into upcoming traffic, striking the other vehicle.

Both the driver and passenger in the orange Ford were pronounced deceased.

The driver of the orange Ford was a 59-year-old male from Stone Mountain, GA.

His passenger was a 76-year-old female from Stone Mountain.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He is a 47-year-old male from Cairo, IL.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Filsinger is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $15,000 surety bond.
Former Mo. deputy accused of stealing prescription medicine while claiming to be following up on police reports
Though for several days Burkett was in stable condition and appeared to be improving, he...
Iron County Sheriff hospitalized, in critical condition following COVID diagnosis and double lung pneumonia
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Missouri Highway Patrol asks for your help to identify woman’s body found by MoDOT mowers
Cody Lowery, 40, of Benton, Ky., was arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Man charged with methamphetamine trafficking in Benton, Ky.
Senior and Vice President Mylee Schilling said she's the first student to apply for an FFA...
Future Farmer Friday: FFA student makes history at Oak Ridge High School

Latest News

The events are scheduled for Saturday, March 19, at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex...
Shooting clinic for young hunters to be held at World Shooting and Recreational Complex
In a letter to parents, the superintendent of the Carbondale Middle School announced the school...
Carbondale Middle School moves to ‘adaptive pause’ due to staff shortages
Officers learned the suspects left the area going east on West Walnut Street in the dark silver...
Carbondale police looking for suspect vehicle after home damaged by gunfire
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland