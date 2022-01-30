ISP: Fatal crash on Route 3 in Alexander Co. leaves two dead

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating a fatal crash that left at least two people dead in Alexander County.

According to the ISP, the crash occurred at approximately 4:42 a.m.

ISP’s preliminary investigation revealed that an orange Ford F650 Box Truck was traveling northbound on Route 3 between Highway 127 and Miller City Road, while another vehicle was traveling southbound at the same location.

The orange Ford then crossed into upcoming traffic, striking the other vehicle.

Both the driver and passenger in the orange Ford were pronounced deceased.

The driver of the orange Ford was a 59-year-old male from Stone Mountain, GA.

His passenger was a 76-year-old female from Stone Mountain.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He is a 47-year-old male from Cairo, IL.

