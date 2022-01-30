Iron County Sheriff hospitalized, in critical condition following COVID diagnosis and double lung pneumonia

IRONTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The sheriff of Iron County is hospitalized and in critical condition.

A statement from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office says Sheriff Jeff Burkett tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 15 after exposure to an inmate at the Iron County Sheriff’s Office’s Jail Facility.

Though for several days Burkett was in stable condition and appeared to be improving, he developed double lung pneumonia.

“Sheriff Burkett has brought so much positive change to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office during his short tenure. His absence has been immediately felt by our Deputies and Professional Staff members,” Acting Sheriff Chris Barton said. “We join his Wife, two beautiful children and myriad of family, friends and law enforcement supporters who are saying their prayers today in hope of the Sheriff’s speedy recovery.”

The statement says the “Iron County Sheriff’s Office asks for your sincerest thoughts and prayers for Sheriff Burkett as battles his way through this life-altering challenge.”

