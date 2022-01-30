First Alert: Wet and potentially icy this week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The weekend will finish cold and dry as a wet, potentially icy pattern moves in for the upcoming work week.

A weak cold front moved in this morning, with winds picking up to the northwest.

It will be mostly sunny skies apart from some clouds later in the day.

Meteorologist Brian Alworth says the afternoon highs will range from near 40 northeast to near 50 southwest.

Northwest breezes will create a bit of a wind chill but winds will die down overnight, allowing for daybreak lows tomorrow morning to drop back to the 20s.

Concern continues to grow for a potentially significant winter storm with a wide variety of precip types from Wednesday... Posted by Brian Alworth KFVS on Sunday, January 30, 2022

The main weather story continues to be a very wet pattern that develops Tuesday evening through Thursday evening.

Strong southwest flow will bring a lot of moisture, clouds and precipitation during this period.

At the same time, a frontal boundary will move very slow across the region from west to east.

Models are having trouble with the cold air and temperature profiles, so precipitation type and timing will be a challenge to track.

But the overall trend will be rain on Wednesday, then an increasing threat of freezing rain, sleet and finally snow from Wednesday night through Thursday evening.

Significant accumulations of ice and snow are possible, so stay tuned as this system hasn’t even developed yet.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.