First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

We’ll finish the weekend with dry, cool and breezy conditions as we keep an eye on a very wet and potentially icy pattern during the upcoming work week. A weak cold front moves through this morning, but the main effect will simply be to switch winds from the south to the northwest. Otherwise we’ll have mainly sunny skies….with a few more clouds late. Afternoon highs will range from near 40 northeast near Mt. Vernon to near 50 southwest near Doniphan and Kennett. Northwest breezes will create a bit of a wind chill. Winds will die down overnight with daybreak lows tomorrow morning back in the 20s.

The main weather story continues to be a very wet pattern that develops Tuesday evening through Thursday evening. Strong southwest flow aloft will bring a lot of moisture, clouds and precip during this period. At the same time, a frontal boundary will move very slow across the region from west to east. Models, as typical, are having trouble with the cold air and temp profiles….so precipitation type and timing will be a challenge. But the overall trend will be for periods of rain on Wednesday….then an increasing threat of freezing rain, sleet and finally snow from Wednesday night through Thursday evening. Significant accumulations of ice and snow are possible…so stay tuned as this system hasn’t even developed yet.

