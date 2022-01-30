Heartland Votes
First Alert Sunday Evening

Dry start to the week.....but mid-week looking wet and wintry....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The main weather story continues to be a wet mid-week pattern that has the potential to give us significant winter precipitation especially Wednesday night into Thursday.  In the meantime, it will continue dry and relatively mild for the next day or two.  Although it will be cold and frosty tonight,  Monday will be a nice day with mostly sunny skies, light winds,  and highs in the 40s north to 50s south.  By Tuesday south winds will begin to increase and it will be a bit warmer but with increasing clouds and a chance of rain moving in by evening.

Still  uncertainties about the Wednesday/Thursday period.  What is certain is that we’ll get precip…..there is a strong signal for wet southwest flow and periods of significant precipitation.  The questions have to do with the temperature profiles as a shallow layer of cold air slowly moves in from the northwest.  Right now it looks like we’ll have mainly rain Tuesday night and Wednesday….with a lull late Wednesday.  And then a surge of heavier precip will begin to change to freezing rain, sleet and snow Wednesday night into Thursday.  There is a chance that we’ll have snow, sleet and rain all falling in the KFVS area at mid-day Thursday.  Precip should end as all light snow Thursday night.  Too early for any headlines,  but obviously significant impacts are possible Wednesday night into Thursday, so stay tuned.

