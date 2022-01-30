Disaster response team from Jackson, Mo. returns from recovery mission in Puerto Rico
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Crossroads Fellowship LIFT Disaster Response Team from Jackson recently returned from a recovery mission in Puerto Rico.
In their 14th trip to the island in the last four years, team members worked from January 14 to 21 on various restoration and construction projects.
This included sealing the roof of a 90-year-old woman’s home in Isabella, Puerto Rico.
She told them she had been without functioning electricity since Hurricane Maria struck the island four years ago.
Volunteers also helped in repairing the roof of a community center in Aguada, Puerto Rico.
The center serves as a centralized point for community members to receive local and island-wide resources.
In Puntas, Puerto Rico, the team was able to build an outdoor worship area.
The area will be used to accommodate outdoor worship and training when meeting inside is unsafe due to Covid-19.
The trip was made possible by generous donations from the Crossroads congregation, County Line Baptist Church congregation, Roofers Mart, and many individuals.
