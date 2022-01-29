Organization gives children musical instruments after devastating tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - It’s been more than six weeks since a devastating tornado hit the City of Mayfield.

Because of that, many lost their homes and belongings. This includes musical instruments that students play as well.

An organization called the Acoustic Freight Train Instrument Donation program out of Oklahoma has given children and teens the ability to play music again.

AFT ID sent musical instruments to several families in Mayfield on Saturday.

One Mayfield High School student we talked with said she was very grateful for the instrument.

“I feel very blessed in that by the grace of God that we have gotten these gifts,” McKayla Davis said.

A volunteer who helped bring the donated instruments to the families said how important these instruments can be for the kids.

“These kids have lost their creative outlet at a time when they probably need it more than anything,” Bill Crosslin said. “Being a lifelong musician, I know that music has always been that outlet for me.”

Emily Spivy works with Acoustic Freight Train Instrument Donation and helped get the instruments to these individuals in Mayfield. Her hometown is also Mayfield.

“It hits me because I still have a big footprint in my hometown,” Spivy said. “For me knowing that something catastrophic went through, and I didn’t know until Saturday morning just how awful it was.”

Spivy wanted to help out those that lost instruments and their creative voice along with them from the tornado.

“This gives them a voice to get the anger, frustration, sadness out,” Spivy said. “With that voice, it’s going to keep them from doing something destructive. They’re going to be constructive. They’re going to be creative.

The Acoustic Freight Train Instrument Donation program is still accepting instrument requests and donations.

The instruments were donated free of charge to the children from the AFT ID organization.

For more information, you can visit their website or go to their Facebook page.

