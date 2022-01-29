Heartland Votes
Man charged with methamphetamine trafficking in Benton, Ky.

Cody Lowery, 40, of Benton, Ky., was arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
(McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man from Benton following a traffic stop in the Reidland area of McCracken County.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and detectives observed a vehicle driving in a careless manner on Benton Road.

The driver of the vehicle parked in the parking lot of a business on Benton Road and popped the hood of his vehicle.

While outside the vehicle the driver appeared to be under the influence.

Deputies and detectives made contact with the man and immediately smelled the odor of burnt Marijuana.

During the investigation the driver of the vehicle was identified as Cody Lowery, age 40, of Benton.

While searching the vehicle, detectives located approximately 60 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Suboxone, Valium and a digital scale.

Lowery was arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Lowery was charged with Careless driving, failure to or improper signal, trafficking in Methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense, possession of Marijuana, possession of a 3rd degree controlled substance-Suboxone/Valium, possession of Methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office said records indicated that Lowery was out on bond on a drug offense and on parole at the time of his arrest.

Lowery also has prior convictions for drug trafficking, enhancing these charges.

