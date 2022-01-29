Heartland Votes
Former Mo. deputy accused of stealing prescription medicine while claiming to be following up on police reports

Michael Filsinger is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $15,000 surety bond.
Michael Filsinger is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $15,000 surety bond.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A former Jefferson County deputy is accused of stealing prescription medications from citizens while claiming to be a detective following up on police reports.

Michael Filsinger, 35, of Arnold, was arrested on Friday, January 28 and charged with four counts of felony stealing, one count of misdemeanor stealing and one count of misuse of official information by a public servant.

According to the sheriff’s office, Filsinger, while employed as a deputy, improperly used his access to the department’s reports management system to find reports involving prescription drugs.

Court records show that while on and off duty, he allegedly claimed to be a detective following up on police reports the victims made or were named in.

In one case, court records state one victim told officers Filsinger offered to pick up his prescribed hydrocodone medication from the pharmacy for him. The victim told officers that he didn’t get the medicine from Filsinger until weeks later and he noticed it had been replaced with over-the-counter Tylenol.

Other residents interviewed by investigators shared similar stories, stating Filsinger unexpectedly arrived at their home claiming to be following up on their reports of stolen medication.

Filsinger is accused of stealing a portion of those medications.

In a statement on the sheriff’s department Facebook page, Sheriff Dave Marshak said in part, “Most officers in our organization considered Mike a friend. I did. He was a promising young officer who had previously sacrificed for this community. However, we do not believe the Filsinger we terminated in December during this investigation was the same one who’d served this community since 2008.”

“This is embarrassing for our organization, our county, our profession, and we assume Filsinger’s family and friends, who are likely shocked by these allegations,” Sheriff Marshak continued. “We cannot describe our disappointment and sadness. I felt sorry for the employees who arrested him, but they knew it was the right thing.”

Filsinger is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $15,000 surety bond.

He is also under a court order for house arrest and to wear a GPS monitoring device.

