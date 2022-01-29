First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A chilly but quiet and dry weekend shaping up as we close out a cold month of January.  After a very cold and frosty morning,  today will be mainly sunny…with afternoon highs in the 34 to 40 range.  A light southwest wind will keep wind chills in the 20s and 30s.  Tonight will  continue to be dry and quiet…with lows in the 20s….and tomorrow (Sunday) with be just a bit ‘warmer’ with afternoon highs in the 40s to near 50.

The week ahead will feature some active and potentially wet and wintery weather. After a dry and mild Monday, southwest flow aloft will begin to strengthen Tuesday and Wednesday, resulting in clouds and increasing chances of rain. Heavy rains are looking possible by Wednesday. At the same time, a shallow layer of colder air will begin to push in from the northwest…potentially changing the rain over to ice and/or snow Wednesday night into Thursday. Of course this far out those details are still very uncertain. But it does look like Thursday morning could feature some very slick travel conditions

