First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

The remainder of the weekend will be mostly clear and dry, with a gradual trend toward milder temperatures. Lows tonight will be in the 20s, with afternoon highs on Sunday making it into the 40s despite the passage of a weak cold front. Monday and Tuesday will continue the warming trend, but clouds and precip will arrive by Tuesday night.

The big story for next week is the potential for very wet and potentially icy weather. Strong southwest flow aloft will develop for Tuesday thru Thursday. At the same time, a shallow layer of cold air will slowly creep in from the west. This could result in a slippery mix of precip types especially Wednesday night into Thursday. At this point models are still quite variable but there is a potential for significant amounts of freezing rain and/or sleet and snow with this system, so stay tuned.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.