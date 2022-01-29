First Alert: Cold but quiet

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The weekend is shaping up to be fairly chilly but dry as January comes to a close.

Meteorologist Brian Alworth says today will be mainly sunny after a very cold and frosty morning.

Afternoon highs will be in the 34 to 40 range.

A light southwest wind will keep wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

Tonight will continue to be dry and quiet, with lows in the 20s.

And Sunday will be just a bit ‘warmer’ with afternoon highs in the 40s to near 50.

If you've been watching the news, I'm certain you've heard about the big 'Nor'easter' moving just off the Atlantic... Posted by Brian Alworth KFVS on Saturday, January 29, 2022

Coming up this week, some active and potentially wet and wintery weather.

After a dry and mild Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be cloudy with chances of rain.

Heavy rains are looking possible by Wednesday.

At the same time, a shallow layer of colder air will begin to push in from the northwest, potentially changing the rain over to ice and/or snow Wednesday night into Thursday.

Of course, those details are still very uncertain this far out.

But it does look like Thursday morning could feature some very slick travel conditions

