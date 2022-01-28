Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Woman found dead outside childcare center was teacher there, records show

State records show the victim was a teacher at the childcare center.
State records show the victim was a teacher at the childcare center.(WSMV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A woman was found dead in front of a childcare center Thursday, police said.

A News 4 crew is at the scene and saw police responding to the homicide in the 3000 block of Whittier in front of Kolors Learning Center, a home that acts as a 24/7 childcare center.

People were seen taking children away from the childcare center after the incident.

Police said the woman had numerous puncture wounds, but did not say what caused the wounds. Police responded around 7:20 p.m. Friday, police identified the victim as 36-year-old Tyana Moore. State records show she was a teacher at the childcare center. Police believe the suspect is a 55-year-old man.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mischelle Lawless died in November 1992 in Scott County, Mo.
Southeast Mo. cold case gets fresh look nearly 30 years later
The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing St....
Missing St. Louis girl found safe
Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) firefighters rescued a woman from a burning home...
Sikeston firefighters rescue woman trapped in burning home
One person was killed Wednesday in an agent involved shooting on Falls Street in Jonesboro...
FBI: Man fired multiple shots at agents before being shot, killed during arrest
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County coroner.
Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Madison Co., Mo.

Latest News

Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison, but an appeals court ruled...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic resentenced to 21 years in prison
President Joe Biden spoke about omicron ahead of a meeting with the White House COVID response...
Biden in Pennsylvania to talk infrastructure as bridge collapses
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Judge OKs agreement to destroy gun used by Kyle Rittenhouse
John Low, 38, is facing state charges of second-degree rape, first-degree statutory sodomy and...
Chesterfield man accused of kidnapping girl from out-of-state, molesting her
LIVE: Biden infrastructure, economy remarks