Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Texas dad arrested after allegedly pulling knife on daughter’s bullies

Thomas Brown was arrested on Jan. 27 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Thomas Brown was arrested on Jan. 27 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.(Wichita County Jail)
By Avery Ikeda and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ/Gray News) - A Texas father has been put behind bars after he allegedly pulled a knife on his daughter’s bullies.

Thomas Brown was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Jan. 27.

Brown’s daughter had reportedly told him that girls at her high school in Wichita Falls, Texas, were bullying her, according to KAUZ. An arrest affidavit says that Brown had been in contact with the school principal about the issue.

Brown told officers that he got a call from his daughter saying the alleged bullies were chasing her, and went to meet her at an intersection near the high school.

He allegedly decided to confront the girls, and told them that he would slit their throats if they touched his daughter. When one replied he could not slit her throat, Brown allegedly pulled a pocket knife out of his pocket and held it about 6 inches from her neck, according to the arrest affidavit.

Wichita Falls police responded to multiple calls about the interaction and found Brown walking down a nearby street. Officers said that when asked about what was going on, Brown said he was probably going to jail. Police say he freely spoke about the incident even after being read his rights, handing over the pocket knife and even physically reenacting the event with officers when they asked him to demonstrate what had happened.

Brown remains in custody in the Wichita County Jail. His bond was set at $10,000.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mischelle Lawless died in November 1992 in Scott County, Mo.
Southeast Mo. cold case gets fresh look nearly 30 years later
The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing St....
Missing St. Louis girl found safe
One person was killed Wednesday in an agent involved shooting on Falls Street in Jonesboro...
FBI: Man fired multiple shots at agents before being shot, killed during arrest
Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) firefighters rescued a woman from a burning home...
Sikeston firefighters rescue woman trapped in burning home
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County coroner.
Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Madison Co., Mo.

Latest News

EMA Director Mark Winkler said having easy access to their equipment will make things a lot...
Cape Girardeau Co. EMA working to consolidate equipment at one location
Prosecutors in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd’s...
Defense: 3 officers at Floyd killing not trained adequately
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice holds up his dog Babydog as he comes to the end of his State of...
Gov tells Bette Midler to kiss dog’s ‘hiney’ - and shows it
Michael Filsinger is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $15,000 surety bond.
Former Mo. deputy accused of stealing prescription medicine while claiming to be following up on police reports
The shooting happened near the Conrad Playground around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the...
Soccer mom with kids in car caught in hail of bullets at New Orleans playground