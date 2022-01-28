Heartland Votes
Shooting clinic for young hunters to be held at World Shooting and Recreational Complex

The events are scheduled for Saturday, March 19, at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex
The events are scheduled for Saturday, March 19, at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Randolph County.(KFVS)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Hunters between the ages of 10 and 17 can apply now for the Youth Wingshooting Clinic and Illinois Youth Pheasant Hunt.

The events are scheduled for Saturday, March 19 at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex (WSRC) in Randolph County, Ill.

Young hunters will participate in a wingshooting clinic during the morning with instruction from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and National Sporting Clays Association certified wingshooting instructors.

The hunters will practice safe shotgun handling and operation while improving their wingshooting skills during the clinic.

Following the morning clinic and lunch, a pheasant hunt will take place during the afternoon.

To participate, young hunters must have successfully completed an approved Hunter Safety Course and have a valid hunting license.

Co-sponsors assist the IDNR and the World Shooting and Recreational Complex with the clinic and hunt by providing funding for the clay targets, target and field shot shells, and lunch for participants.

The WSRC event co-sponsors are Friends of the World Shooting and Recreational Complex, National Wild Turkey Federation, Randolph County Cutters and Strutters Chapter and Okaw Valley Beagle Club.

Permits for the wingshooting clinic and youth pheasant hunt are available through the IDNR Controlled Pheasant Hunting online reservation system here.

Prior to applying, hunters must review “Illinois Youth Pheasant Hunt Information” and “Illinois Youth Pheasant Hunt Regulations” on the Controlled Pheasant Hunting website.

Participants in the clinic and hunt will be required to observe all guidance from the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health at the time of the event regarding face coverings and social distancing.

