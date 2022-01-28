Heartland Votes
Researchers ask southeast Mo. residents to fill out earthquake survey

The Missouri Department of Transportation and the University of Missouri are studying ways that people would try to leave the Bootheel after a major quake.(KWCH)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Researchers want to understand what could happen after a major earthquake in the Bootheel.

What would you do after a major earthquake on the New Madrid Fault?

The Missouri Department of Transportation and the University of Missouri are studying ways that people would try to leave the Bootheel after a major quake.

They are asking people who live in Cape Girardeau, Scott, Mississippi, Stoddard, Butler, New Madrid, Dunklin and Pemiscot Counties to fill out an online survey to help them research how people would evacuate the Bootheel, if needed.

The more people who fill out the form, the better the information will be in the report.

The deadline to participate is February 14, 2022.

